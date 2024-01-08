Major setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 7

In a major setback for the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT), the Hoshiarpur Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruled in favour of Yashpal Syal, a resident of Hoshiarpur. The complainant purchased a 356 sq yard plot in Surya Enclave Extension.

The fine The commission has ordered the JIT to pay Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant. It includes principal amount of Rs 69.75 lakh, 9 per cent interest per annum from the date of deposit till realisation and Rs 40,000 as compensation and litigation expenses. The plaint According to the complainant, he purchased a plot as part of the JIT’s residential development scheme on 94.97 acres. The JIT had offered approximately 431 plots, ranging from 100 square yards to 500 square yards, to people at a reserve price of Rs 17,000 per square yard.

The commission has ordered the JIT to pay Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant. It includes principal amount of Rs 69.75 lakh, 9 per cent interest per annum from the date of deposit till realisation and Rs 40,000 as compensation and litigation expenses.

According to the complainant, he purchased a plot as part of the JIT’s residential development scheme on 94.97 acres. The JIT had offered approximately 431 plots, ranging from 100 square yards to 500 square yards, to people at a reserve price of Rs 17,000 per square yard.

Though the complainant made a payment of Rs 69.75 lakh, the JIT failed to deliver the plot by stipulated date for the possession i.e. June 2014.

He was told that farmers had filed a writ petition against the Trust in the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the disputed land of Surya Enclave Extension. Therefore, no development work could be carried out at the site. With no progress even after years, he approached the JIT again, but failed to get any response. In 2020, he filed a complaint with the Hoshiarpur Commission.

After receiving the complaint, the commission served a notice on the Jalandhar Improvement Trust. In reply, the Trust maintained that the allottee was at fault as he failed to take possession on time.

After verifying the facts presented by both parties, the Commission in its judgment said Yashpal had fulfilled all terms and conditions of the allotment letter, while the JIT failed to handover the possession within the agreed timeframe.

“Consequently, the complainant was entitled to get a refund of his earnest money along with 9 per cent interest per annum as per the provisions of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Rules, 1995,” the commission said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur