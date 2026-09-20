Major SHO reshuffle in Jalandhar after Police Commissioner’s surprise night check

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh on Saturday ordered a major reshuffling of SHOs in the city following a late-night surprise checking.

The Police Commissioner had on Friday night visited various police stations and checked for the presence of the staff there.

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Even though officials have not disclosed any details about absenteeism of the personnel, Satinder Singh ordered a reshuffle just the next day.

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Police Station Division No. 1 SHO Rakesh Kumar has been transferred to Police Station Division No. 8. Division No. 5 SHO Jagdish has been posted as the SHO of Division No. 3.

New Baradari Police Station SHO Ravinder Kumar has been posted as CIA Staff Inspector, while Division No. 8 SHO Sahil Chaudhary has been transferred to New Baradari Police Station as SHO.

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CIA Staff Inspector Surinder Kumar has been posted as the SHO of Rama Mandi, while Rama Mandi SHO Jaspal Singh has been posted as the SHO of Police Station Division No. 1.

Told to join immediately

All SHOs have been directed to assume charge at their new postings with immediate effect and start checking their respective areas.

During the checking, the Police Commissioner walked through the streets of Model Town, inspecting various nakas and PCR teams deployed at different intersections. He directed all teams working in day and night shifts to remain active and vigilant throughout their duty hours.