Make Sanskrit compulsory till Class XII: Ex-MP

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Claiming that Sanskrit was among the world’s oldest languages and the mother of Indian languages, Khanna said greater efforts were needed to acquaint younger generations with the language and its rich literary heritage. He also highlighted the historical importance of ancient Indian scripts, including Brahmi and Devanagari.

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Referring to the ancient Indus-Saraswati civilisation, Khanna said India had made significant contributions to language, literature, knowledge and civilisation from ancient times. He urged the government to make Sanskrit a compulsory subject up to Class XII so that students could gain a deeper understanding of India’s linguistic and cultural heritage.