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Home / Jalandhar / Make Sanskrit compulsory till Class XII: Ex-MP

Make Sanskrit compulsory till Class XII: Ex-MP

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:23 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Former BJP vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna
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Former MP Avinash Rai Khanna, on the occasion of Sanskrit Day on Friday, called for making Sanskrit a compulsory subject up to Class XII, describing it as an important repository of India’s ancient knowledge, culture and traditions.In a statement, Khanna said Sanskrit had played a central role in India’s civilisational and cultural heritage. He said the Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, Shastras and the Bhagavad Gita had preserved principles of human values and guidance for generations.Khanna said Sanskrit had traditionally been associated with various religious and ceremonial practices, from birth to death and therefore deserved greater attention in the education system.
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Claiming that Sanskrit was among the world’s oldest languages and the mother of Indian languages, Khanna said greater efforts were needed to acquaint younger generations with the language and its rich literary heritage. He also highlighted the historical importance of ancient Indian scripts, including Brahmi and Devanagari.

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Referring to the ancient Indus-Saraswati civilisation, Khanna said India had made significant contributions to language, literature, knowledge and civilisation from ancient times. He urged the government to make Sanskrit a compulsory subject up to Class XII so that students could gain a deeper understanding of India’s linguistic and cultural heritage.

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