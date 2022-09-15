Make transfers transparent, urge teachers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 14

Members of the Government Teachers’ Union have demanded from the state government to open the portal of teachers’ transfers immediately to facilitate fair and time-bound transfers.

They also demanded teachers be transferred as per the recommendations of their unions immediately. The union members further demanded that transfers which were made recently be implemented on priority basis. Teachers demanded that based on the ratio of students, abolished posts of teachers be restored.

Teachers said the transfer portal was opened many times and applications were also sought by teachers for the same but the procedure of transfers wasn’t implemented in a transparent manner.

Speaking on the issue today, Union leader Karnail Phillaur said the opportunity for transfers be provided to newly appointed 6,635 teachers, so that they could opt for their native villages, and determine new places of posting amongst themselves — as per mutual transfers.

Teachers said when the AAP came to power, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had declared that teacher would be posted near their native districts, but that has not been fulfilled yet.

Teachers also said as per the Kothari Commission, too, proximity to their homes aids teachers in teaching students better.

They demanded that rather than putting conditions on the period of teacher’ stay, conditions should be put on kilometres while making these transfers. They said as per the Kothari Commission teachers should be posted within 1 km of their native place to encourage productivity. Teachers also demanded that the transfers of unmarried women, widows, ailing teachers and those with children suffering from serious illness be transferred unconditionally and on priority.

Union president Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, secretaries Kuldeep Singh Daurka, Amandeep Sharma, Surjit Mohali, district president Karnail Phillaur and general secretary Ganesh Bhagat among others supported the demands..

'Posting within 1 km'