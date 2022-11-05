Make use of anti-graft helpline, people urged

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, November 4

Corruption begins when people try to get their work done quickly. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa during a district-level function on Vigilance Awareness Week organised at DAN College of Education here on Friday. “With this, we open the path of evil for others by giving that employee or officer some allurement,” the DC said. The government had fixed days for each service and one should wait for their due date by submitting the documents.

The DC said the anti-corruption action helpline (9501200200) launched by the Punjab Government to make the state corruption-free had given common people a big weapon to fight against corruption. “To create a corruption-free society, we have to start from within so that we don’t kill anyone’s right,” the DC said. He appealed to students, government employees and officials participating in the event to contribute to the creation of a corruption-free society.

SSP Rajeshwar Singh Sidhu, Vigilance Bureau, Jalandhar Range, said awareness was an important tool to fight corruption. “If we are aware and responsible, then the person sitting in the office would not dare ask us for a bribe in exchange for work. Also, we have to raise our voice to end bribery. If we remain as mute spectators and tolerate corrupt activity around us, we will be encouraging it,” Sidhu said.