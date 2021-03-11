‘Make use of vacant land adjacent to railway tracks’

Jalandhar, June 6

The members of Royal Club, Ram Nagar, through its general secretary Suraj Virdi, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu urging them to convert vacant land adjoining railway tracks in Jalandhar and across the state either into green belt or for agriculture activities.

“Thousands of acres of land adjoining railway tracks have been lying unused, which if converted into green belt or used for agriculture activities, would not only help in increasing the state’s green cover but would also help in generating revenue, respectively,” the letter reads.

Talking to Jalandhar Tribune, Virdi said the Mumbai division of Central Railway in January announced to cultivate flowers on 150 acres of land at 113 locations near its railway tracks on the Mumbai suburban network. “They then announced to give a contract for the same to a private company through open tendering and the company can even sell the flowers in the open market. If a similar kind of approach is adopted by Central and other state governments, the green cover across the country could be increased and the governments could be benefited too.

He said in Jalandhar, too, the land adjacent to railway tracks in many locations have converted into a mess, and only stray animals could be seen squatting there. “We have brought this issue to the knowledge of authorities concerned time and again but as the land belongs to railways, nothing could be done. Therefore, we have written to the PM and Railways Minister and are hopeful to receive a positive response,” he added.

He further said instead of increasing the fares of railways, the government should explore all these ways to generate additional revenue. “The common people are already going through a lot. The prices of almost everything have skyrocketed, therefore, the government must come up with initiatives that promote greenery and are in the best interest of the general public,” he added.