Making efforts to bridge gap between school, higher & technical education, says Bains

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 9

“We are working to bridge the gap between school, higher & technical education and students are getting direct benefits with the efforts of these three departments. Punjab Government has been working as a link between various types of Education. As a result, there has been a 13 per cent rise in school admissions,” said Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. He addressed a large gathering at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, today. He reviewed the project “Ghar de nede, mere naal - ucch sikhia de mauke aapar”.

The aforementioned project was an initiative towards bridging the gap between school education, higher education & technical education. University officials said that there was a gap between school education, higher education & technical education. All these three sectors were doing better in their own capacity, but together they have not been moving towards better, they stressed. The school students, their parents were not even aware of various institutions with state-of-the-art facilities near their homes. Thousands of students of government schools have been given educational tours of major institutions of higher education, technical education in Punjab.

Teams from the university also reached out to different schools and guided students about the better opportunities available for technical education in Punjab.

Bains said, “We are hopeful that the benefit of the campaign will prove helpful in attaining the top number in academic admissions for the year 2023-24. The Education Minister also launched an online portal related to University Admission 2023-24. This portal has been developed by the IT Department of University in collaboration with the Admission Cell. The cabinet minister also met the students of different states studying at the university.

Students from various states performed folk dances on the occasion.

During the programme, all the deans and senior officials of the university were present.