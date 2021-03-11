Making Phagwara green on their mind

Kapurthala, June 3
The Phagwara Municipal Corporation on Friday started a plantation drive from its backyard to mark the upcoming World Environment Day under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner of Phagwara Dr Nayan Jassal.
While planting a sapling, along with Assistant Commissioner Sandeep Tewari, Chief Sanitary Inspector Gurinder Singh and XEN Baljinder Singh and SDO Pankaj, the MC Commissioner said the drive would run till the end of monsoon season to enhance green areas in the city.
She said for the protection of environment and to promote greenery, the MC was putting up slogans and paintings on the walls of government buildings conveying a message of water conservation and planting of trees etc. She also said programmes dedicated to Environment Day would be organised in collaboration with educational institutes so that students and general public could also be involved in this campaign.
She also pledged to take complete care of plants at the time of planting besides giving special attention to their maintenance. She also directed officials of the MC to coordinate with the Forest Department for supply of saplings for the coming monsoon season.
