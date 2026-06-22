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Home / Jalandhar / Making state strong, core agenda of BJP, says BJP's Nabin in Jalandhar

Making state strong, core agenda of BJP, says BJP's Nabin in Jalandhar

Meets saints and spiritual leaders from Punjab

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:56 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Nitin Nabin, national president of the BJP, was adorned with a traditional North Eastern headgear by LPU students during the celebration of the 12th International Yoga Day, symbolizing India's rich cultural diversity and spirit of unity. Photo Sarabjit Singh
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"Punjab not only protects India’s borders, but also safeguards the soul of India. Bringing Punjab out of the present crisis and making it secure, prosperous and strong is the core agenda of the BJP," said BJP national president Nitin Nabin here today.

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He was interacting with saints and spiritual leaders from across Punjab during the Sant Sammelan in Jalandhar this morning.

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The meeting took place after the International Yoga Day event at the LPU. During the Sant Samaj meeting, BJP state president Kewal Dhillon, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu, former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, Rajya Sabha MP Vikram Sahney, Avinash Rai Khanna and BJP Punjab state media head Vineet Joshi were present.

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Speaking at the event, he said, "Punjab is not merely a state, it is the land of the Gurus and martyrs. It represents a living tradition of service, dedication and sacrifice." He said Guru Nanak taught all humanity the values of unity and equality. This land bears witness to the penance and sacrifices of Guru Arjan Dev, Guru Tegh Bahadur and the bravery of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the Sahibzadas."

He further said that, guided by the saints, efforts were being made to build a Punjab where the teachings of Guru Nanak resonate, society is shaped by the principles of Guru Ravidas, the dignity of Maharishi Valmiki is upheld, and the sacrifices of Baba Jiwan Singh inspire youth.

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Meanwhile, Nabin also presided over a private round-table dinner with the party’s Jalandhar core committee last night, urging workers to be ready to go door-to-door across rural and urban constituencies to reach out to voters ahead of the upcoming elections.

At the dinner, along with Dhillon and Chugh, party leaders KD Bhandari, Manoranjan Kalia, Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural, Rakesh Rathour, Avinash Chander, Jagbir Brar and Karamjit Kaur were present.

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