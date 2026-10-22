Malerkotla, Muktsar enter quarterfinals of state-level football tournament

Teams from Malerkotla, Fatehgarh Sahib, Muktsar, Mohali and Moga registered victories in the girls’ events on the fifth day of the state-level football tournament being held under the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026 initiative on Wednesday. District Sports Officer Surjit Singh said the tournament, organised by the Punjab Sports Department, was being held from October 21 to 23 for girls and women in the Under-14, Under-17, Under-21, 21-30 and 31-40 age categories.

In the Under-17 category, Malerkotla defeated Mansa on penalties, while Fatehgarh Sahib beat Gurdaspur 3-0. Muktsar defeated Ferozepur 3-0, Mohali overcame Amritsar 2-0, and Moga registered a 3-0 victory over Pathankot to enter the quarterfinals.

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In the Under-21 category, Muktsar beat Sangrur 1-0, Bathinda defeated Ferozepur 3-0, and Amritsar edged past Patiala 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals. — OC