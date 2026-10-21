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Home / Jalandhar / Malerkotla’s Mohd Yasser clinches silver in shot put at Asian Para Games

Malerkotla’s Mohd Yasser clinches silver in shot put at Asian Para Games

‘Halle ta hor upar jana,’ says the 31-year-old para athlete

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 12:20 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Mohd Yasser (right) with his coach Harminder Pal Singh Ghuman.
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Mohd Yasser, a 31-year-old para athlete from Malerkotla in Punjab, has won a silver medal in shot put with a throw of 15.06 metres at the Asian Para Games in Japan. Hailing from Amargarh tehsil, Yasser has now won his second medal at the event, having clinched bronze in 2018.

Speaking to The Tribune after the event, Yasser summed up his ambition in a few words: “Halle ta hor upar jana” (There is still more to achieve).

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A recipient of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award, Yasser was barely five when he lost his left arm in an accident after his hand got caught in a fodder-cutting machine, changing the course of his childhood.

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Recalling those difficult days, his father, Saudagar Khan, said Yasser had always been passionate about sports.

“The accident turned our lives upside down. There were difficult moments, but he never gave up on sports. He started playing volleyball and kabaddi before eventually taking up shot put,” he said.

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For Yasser, however, the accident never became a reason to doubt himself. He said he was too young when it happened and gradually adapted to life with the disability.

“I never had self-doubt. I was very young when the accident happened, and I got used to living with it,” he said.

Yasser’s talent was spotted by Harminder Pal Singh Ghuman, an athletics coach from Malerkotla, when he (Yasser) was competing at the college level. Recognising his potential in shot put, Ghuman began training him.

“I knew he would excel in shot put, so I started training him. It has now been more than 10 years, and I am proud of what he has achieved,” Ghuman said.

Behind Yasser’s achievements, however, lies the financial challenge of sustaining a sporting career. His father said specialised sports footwear was expensive, costing around Rs 12,000 a pair, and wore out within a few months, adding to the family’s expenses.

“A lot of money has gone into buying the boots,” he said. “I am so proud of my son. The feeling cannot be expressed in words,” he said.

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