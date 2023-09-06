Man, 3-yr-old daughter killed in road accident

Our Correspondent

Dasuya, September 5

A man and his three-year-old daughter were killed, while two other members of the family suffered serious injuries in a road accident near Dasuya.

The deceased have been identified as Yuvika, and Om Prakash, while the injured persons have been identified as Radhika, wife of Om Prakash, and Barinder Singh, all residents of Bhangala village, Mukerian. The injured persons, who suffered serious head injuries, were referred to a hospital in Jalandhar where their condition is stated to be critical.

According to information, the family members were coming towards their Bhangala village from Jalandhar in a car. When they reached near Uchi Bassi village ahead of Dasuya, their car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside.

The injured persons were shifted to a hospital in Mukerian where Yuvika was declared dead on arrival by doctors, while Om Prakash also died during treatment. The police have initiated investigations into the matter.

Cyclist dies in road mishap

Hoshiarpur: A vegetable vendor died in a road accident. According to information, Harjinder Kaur, a resident of Baranda village falling under the Garhdiwala police station, told the police that her father was going to the mandi on his bicycle to buy vegetables. When he reached near Adda Randhawa, a vehicle hit his bicycle and he suffered injuries in the mishap. He was shifted to a hospital, where he died during treatment. The police have registered a case. — OC