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Home / Jalandhar / Man alleges Rs 9.3 lakh fraud by finance scheme operators in Kapurthala

Man alleges Rs 9.3 lakh fraud by finance scheme operators in Kapurthala

Case registered against woman partner after husband’s death

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 06:41 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Gurpreet Singh, a resident of City Enclave in Kapurthala, has allegedly been cheated of Rs 9.30 lakh by operators of an unregistered finance scheme.

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SSP Gaurav Toora stated that according to the complaint, the victim alleged that Rajni Bala and her husband Vikramjit Singh, alias Raja, convinced him to invest money in a finance business they claimed to be jointly running under the name “Raja Finance.” The complainant stated that he knew the couple, which led him to trust their claims.

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The incident dates back to January 2022, when the accused reportedly visited Gurpreet Singh’s residence and persuaded him to invest in their company, promising financial returns. Acting on their assurances, he initially invested Rs 3 lakh in October 2022. Over time, he continued to invest through different transactions, taking the total amount to Rs 9.30 lakh.

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To secure the investment, Vikramjit Singh allegedly issued a cheque for Rs 9.30 lakh dated February 20, 2025. However, before the cheque could be presented, Vikramjit Singh died on February 7, 2025.

Following his death, the complainant approached Rajni Bala, who is stated to be a partner in the same venture, seeking the return of his money. Despite repeated requests, she allegedly failed to repay the amount. The complaint further noted that the “Raja Finance” company was not registered, raising suspicion about the legitimacy of the operation.

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After failing to recover the invested sum, Gurpreet Singh approached the police, leading to the registration of a case against Rajni Bala under relevant provisions of the BNS.

SSP Toora said further investigation is in progress.

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