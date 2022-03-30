Jalandhar man alleges son 14-year-old being implicated in theft case

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 29

A city-based man today alleged that he and his 14-year-old son were being implicated in a theft case by the Bhargo Camp police on the directions of his neighbours.

He alleged that the police had unlawfully taken his son in remand a few days ago and gave third degree torture to him. He claimed his son received injuries at his back, stomach and other parts, and was kept in custody for a day.

Vicky, a resident of Bhargo Camp, said his neighbours have registered a false theft complaint against his son at the Bhargo Camp police station. He said nearly 5 tola gold was stolen from their house on March 25 when they were out for some work, the blame of which has been put on his son.

He alleged that his son went to the neighbours house in their absence but only to catch its pet, a pigeon, which flew to their house. Besides, he even alleged that police had threatened to name him too and sought a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to clear their name from the case.

Meanwhile, SHO Kuldeep Singh of Bhargo Camp police station, said the man was making baseless stories, and the police had all the required evidence against his son, who was seen in the CCTV footage cutting the wires of the camera and roaming inside the complainant’s house in their absence.

On the allegations of bribe and third degree torture, the SHO said to build pressure on police to stop investigation in the case, he is making false accusations. “His son was called in the police station for just a few fours to record his statement. He was sent home same day. He is like our own children. The police would never give third degree torture to a minor boy over a robbery case,” he added.

Further clarifying the bribe charge, he said both the parties among themselves resorted to settle the case. The complainant asked the father of the boy to pay him for his loss, not the police. “By supporting the crime of his son, he is simply motivating him to commit big crimes in future,” said SHO, adding that the police only received a complaint in the form of an application and no case has been registered against him.

The Tribune also approached the complainant’s husband, Gulshan, a resident of Bhargo Camp, who alleged that the 14-year-old boy had not only stolen their gold, even cut the wires of their camera, so that his identity couldn’t be revealed.

“The son and the father, they both are professional thieves. Many cases have been registered against him in other districts. He was also sentenced to 10 years in jail in the recent past. We have CCTV footage as evidence. He’s simply trying to cover the wrongdoings of his son,” he alleged.