Man arrested with 7-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: The Lohian police nabbed a man with heroin at a naka in Sidhupur village on Wednesday. The man has been identified as Nirmal Singh of Ismailpur village. A case has been registered under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Lohian police station. An investigation is under way. Notably, two cases were earlier registered against the accused, one under the NDPS Act in February 2019, and the other one under the Excise Act in 2014. TNS

Man booked on rape charge

Hoshiarpur: The Talwara police have booked an accused for allegedly molesting his friend's wife by putting some intoxicating substance in her food. According to the information, a married woman of a village in Talwara lodged a complaint with the police that Sandeep Kumar, alias Tinku, a resident of Bhandiyara, called her to his house on some pretext. He served her eatables laced with some intoxicating substance. As she fainted, the accused took her to a hotel and raped her. Next day, he left her near a religious place in the village. A case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC had been registered against Kumar. oc

nakodar Cops nab peddler

Nakodar: The Nakodar police have arrested drug peddler Jatindar Singh — a resident of Sohal Khurd village — with 249 intoxicating tablets.