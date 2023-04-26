Man arrested for assault

Phagwara, April 25
The Bilga police have arrested a villager on the charge of assaulting a BJP leader. Investigating officer (IO) Nachhtar Singh said the accused has been identified as Jagjit Singh, a resident of Begam Pur village.
Surindar Kumar, a resident of Mahesana Pur village complained to the police that he is the leader of Bhartiya Janata Party and the accused assaulted and threatened him on April 24 at a bus stand in Begam Pur village.
The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 323, 341 and 506.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95
Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...
Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis
Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...
India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines
Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...