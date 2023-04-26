Man arrested for assault

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 25

The Bilga police have arrested a villager on the charge of assaulting a BJP leader. Investigating officer (IO) Nachhtar Singh said the accused has been identified as Jagjit Singh, a resident of Begam Pur village.

Surindar Kumar, a resident of Mahesana Pur village complained to the police that he is the leader of Bhartiya Janata Party and the accused assaulted and threatened him on April 24 at a bus stand in Begam Pur village.

The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 323, 341 and 506.