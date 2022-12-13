Man arrested for bid to rape 6-yr-old niece in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, December 12
The city police arrested a 40-year-old man for attempting to rape his six-year-old niece at Basti Sheikh here. The accused, Prabhu Shah, a native of Bihar, was residing in a rented accommodation here in Avtar Nagar.
In their complaint to the police, the girl’s parents said they had invited all their relatives to a function at home. “He was drunk, and had told us that he was going to the room to take some rest. It was after we heard our daughter crying aloud that we rushed to the room,” they added.
SHO Parminder Singh of division number 5 police station, said they received the complaint on Friday evening. A police team immediately rushed to the spot.
The girl was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical examination. “The medical reports of the girl confirmed that the accused tried to molest her, and on the basis of the same, a case under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused,” he added.
