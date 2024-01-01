Man arrested for cheating

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 31

The Mehat Pur police have arrested a person on the charges of breach of trust, cheating and criminal crimination.

Investigating officer (IO) Gurnam Singh said the suspect had been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Parjian Khurd village.

Tajinder Kaur, a resident of Char Chaman, Karnal, Haryana, had complained to the Jalandhar (rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) that the suspect signed an agreement with her to purchase a land at Mehat Pur, but did not register any sale deed. He fraudulently sold her ancestral land and did not pay any amount to her.

The IO said a case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against the suspect and his accomplice Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Haji Pur village in Ludhiana.

