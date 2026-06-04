Man arrested for cheating Kapurthala resident of Rs 48,000 on pretext of supplying cheap diesel

A case of alleged fraud involving the promise of supplying diesel at a price lower than the market rate has come to light in the Talwandi Chaudhrian area of Kapurthala district. Acting promptly on a complaint filed by the victim, the local police have arrested the accused.

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Investigating officer Harjinder Singh said the accused is in police custody and is being subjected to questioning to ascertain whether he was involved in similar fraudulent activities elsewhere.

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According to a complaint lodged with the police by Davinder Singh of Sarai Jatta village, a person had approached him with an offer to supply diesel at a price much lower than the prevailing market rate. Trusting the proposal, Davinder accompanied the accused to a petrol station located in Talwandi Chaudhrian, where he was shown 800 litre of diesel stored in four drums.

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The accused allegedly struck a deal to supply the diesel at ₹60 per litre and took ₹48,000 as advance payment. He reportedly assured the complainant that the diesel would be delivered to his residence. However, despite receiving the money, the accused neither supplied the diesel, nor returned the amount paid by the complainant.

During the course of the investigation, the police identified the accused as Gurpal Singh of Laiyan village in Tarn Taran district. The police apprehended the accused and a case has been registered against Gurpal Singh regarding cheating and fraud.