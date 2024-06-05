Man arrested for murder bid

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a person and booked seven others on the charge of attempt to murder. Investigating officer (IO) Buta Ram said the suspect had been identified as Satwarg, alias Sago, a resident of Akbar Pur Kalan village. Those booked had been identified as Vishal of Akbar Pur village, Taranjit Singh and Jasvir Singh, residents of Udho Wal village, and their four unidentified accomplices. Lovpreet Singh of Parjian Khurd village told the police that the suspects waylaid him on May 24. They attacked him with sharp weapons and threatened him. A case under Sections 307, 323, 326, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Woman held for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police arrested a woman on the charge of selling liquor. The suspect has been identified as Sunita, wife of Sonu, a resident of Nalh village. Investigating officer Sukhwinder Singh said 12 bottles of liquor were

seized from her possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Moga resident held for theft

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a Moga resident on charges of theft, criminal conspiracy and destroying evidence. Investigating officer (IO) Avtar Singh said the suspect had been identified as Varinder Singh, alias Vijay, a resident of Nihal Singh Wala Road, Bagha Purana, in Moga. Resham Singh, a resident of Lalu Wala village, told the police that he had parked his bus at Giddar Pindi toll plaza on November 28, 2023. The suspect stole the bus and sold it to a scrap dealer. A case under Sections 379, 201 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered. OC

Man nabbed on assault charge

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a Ludhiana resident on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) Davinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Aman, a resident of Made Pur village, Ludhiana. Gurcharan Singh, a resident of Gounsu Wal village, told the police that the suspect attacked him on May 11 and threatened him with dire consequences. A case under Sections 323, 324, 506 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the suspect. OC

19-yr-old youth goes missing

Phagwara: A 19-year-old youth, a resident of Mulewal Brahmanna village, has been missing for the past four days. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Chand said the victim had been identified as Arun Kumar. He went outside the house on May 30, but did not return home. The IO said a missing report had been registered.

