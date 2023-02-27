Jalandhar: Man arrested for sacrilege in Rama Mandi

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 26

A day after an incident of desecration was reported at Nandanpur village in Maqsudan, another such incident came to light on Sunday morning when a passer-by noticed a man tearing off pages of the Gutka Sahib at a park in Beant Nagar, Rama Mandi.

As per the information, Joga Singh, a man out on a morning walk, saw a man fish out some pages of the Gutka Sahib from a bag that he was carrying, and then ripping off the pages and dumping them across the park.

When Joga tried to nab the man, he fled the spot. Joga then asked a scooter-borne woman — who was passing by the park — to chase the man down. Some other local residents gathered at the spot, and managed to catch the man, who was then tied to a pole and thrashed by the locals before being turned in to the police.

Kulwant Singh Mannan, member of Shiromani Committee, Amritsar, who reached the spot, said the accused was in an inebriated state. He had stolen the Gutka Sahib from a gurdwara. He demanded, “The police should take strict action against such persons who are not only disturbing the law and order situation in the city, but also hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.”

The police initially registered a case in this regard under Section 295-A of the IPC but after Sikh leaders of the Sikh Talmel Committee intervened, the police also added Sections 120-B and 153-A of the IPC.

ACP Central Nirmal Singh said the accused, Varinder Singh of Guru Nanak Pura, has been arrested. He said that based on a preliminary investigation, it seemed that the man is slightly mentally unstable, but that it could only be confirmed after he undergoes a medical examination.