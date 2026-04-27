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Home / Jalandhar / Man arrested for scooter, mobile phone theft in Phagwara

Man arrested for scooter, mobile phone theft in Phagwara

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:45 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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The Phagwara police have arrested an accused in a theft case involving a scooter and a mobile phone and registered a case.

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SP Madhvi Sharma said the accused, Ashish Kumar, alias Ajay, a resident of Phagwara, was arrested following a complaint lodged by Kiran Sharma, a resident of Patel Nagar, currently living in Mansa Devi Nagar in the city.

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In her statement to the police, Kiran Sharma said on April 16, her husband Anil Kumar had gone to attend a function in Phagwara on a scooter bearing registration number PB-36-G-2329. Later in the night, around 11:30 pm, she tried to contact him but found his mobile phone switched off.

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Growing concerned, she, along with a neighbour, began searching for him in different parts of the city. During the search, Anil Kumar was found on Railway Road, where he was enquiring about his missing scooter and mobile phone.

Despite immediate efforts, the scooter and the mobile phone could not be located. The complainant later made further enquiries and suspected the involvement of the accused in the theft.

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Based on her statement, the police registered a case under Section 303(2) of the BNS. The stolen items include the scooter and a mobile phone.

SP Madhvi said further investigation is in progress and efforts are being made to recover the stolen property.

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