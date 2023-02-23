Man arrested for snatching cellphone, cash

Phagwara, February 22
The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a person on the charge of snatching cash and a mobile phone from a migrant worker.
Investigating officer (IO) Janak Raj said the suspect has been identified as Arsh, a resident of Dara Pur village falling under the Lohian Khas police station.
Santosh Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh (UP), who was working at the Ladharr village paper mill, in his complaint to the police stated that while he was returning home from work on February 19, the suspect and his accomplices snatched his purse and the mobile phone near the bus stand.
The investigating officer said a case under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused.
