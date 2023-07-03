Man arrested for theft bid

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a resident of Nurmahal village for attempting to steal a motorcycle. Investigating officer (IO) Mandeep Singh said the suspect had been identified as Ranjit Gill, a resident of Kandola Kalan village, falling under the Nurmahal police station. Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Sidham Station Wale village, complained to the police that the suspect was trying to steal his motorcycle parked outside a Nakodar school. He was caught on the spot and handed over to the police. The investigating officer said a case under Sections 379 (theft) and 511 (attempting to commit offenses punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the suspect. OC

3 booked on theft charge



Shahkot: The police have booked three persons on the charge of stealing a farmer’s motor and pipes. Investigating officer (IO) Lakhvir Singh said the suspects had been identified as Ajaib Singh, a resident of Dandho Wal village, and his two unidentified accomplices. Jagtar Singh, a resident of Bajwa Kalan village, complained to the police that the suspects stole a motor and bore pipes from his fields on June 20. The IO said a case under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.