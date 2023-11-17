Man arrested on rape charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a suspect for raping a woman by blackmailing her. Investigating Officer (IO) Baljit Kaur said the suspect was identified as Tarsem Singh, a resident of Mudhadda village. He was managing director (MD) of a private school situated at Partab Pura village. The victim had complained to the police that the suspect forcibly established physical relations with her on a promise of giving her promotion. He repeatedly raped her for four years and even took her to foreign countries after threatening to make her objectionable video, made secretly, viral on social media. The IO said a case under Sections 376 (Rape) 354A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the suspect. oc

Two Nabbed for trespass

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two persons on charges of criminal trespass, intimidation, mischief and theft. Investigating officer (IO) Major Singh said the suspects had been identified as Rajwinder Singh, alias Binder, and Balwinder Singh, alias Binder, both residents of Gandharan village. Kuldeep Singh, a resident of the same village, had complained to the police that the suspects destroyed his paddy crop on August 29 and prepared a watercourse in his field with an intention to encroach it, besides threatening to kill him. The IO said a case under Sections 447 (Criminal trespass), 379 (Theft), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 427(Mischief) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects and five others. OC

Man booked for outraging modesty

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked father-in-law of a woman on the charge of outraging her modesty. Investigating Officer (IO) Pardeep Kumar said the suspect was identified as Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Bahmannia Khas village. Daljit Singh, a resident of Kokal Pur village, had complained to the police that the suspect stood naked in front of his daughter-in-law on November 13 night and attacked her with a knife. The IO said a case under Sections 354-A (Unwelcome and explicit sexual behaviour and making sexually coloured remarks) and 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. No arrest has been made and raids are on to nab the absconding suspect. OC

Burning paddy: Farmers booked

Phagwara: The Nakodar city and Sadar, Shahkot and Nurmahal police have booked unidentified farmers on the charge of burning paddy stubble in their fields. The police said they received reports that farmers of various villages had burnt crop residue in fields and violated government order in this regard. The police said cases under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC was registered against unidentified farmers.

