Man arrested over illicit liquor; 9 bottles seized

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 2

The Shahkot police have arrested a villager on the charge of selling illicit liquor.

Investigating Officer Jagtar Singh said nine bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Mulakh Raj, a resident of Kangana village.

A case under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act was registered against the accused.