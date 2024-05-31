Man arrested under Arms Act

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police have arrested a criminal and recovered a .32 bore revolver and two live cartridges from his possession. Satnampura SHO Gaurav Dhir said the suspect had been identified as Sushant Kumar Pandey, a resident of Bihar and presently residing in a PG near Law Gate, Miherru. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

2 bike thieves in police net

Phagwara: The police have arrested two vehicle thieves and recovered a stolen motorcycle bearing registration number PB-08CW-5974 from their possession on Wednesday night. The suspects, identified as Aman and Raman, residents of Satnampura, were nabbed at a check-point while they were coming on the stolen bike. The police have registered a case against the suspects under Section 379 of the IPC. OC

Woman killed in road mishap

Phagwara: A woman, resident of Ludhiana, died on the spot while her husband Sat Paul sustained serious injuries when the scooter they were riding was hit by a speeding vehicle near Saprod village while they were on way to Jalandhar. The vehicle driver fled the spot after the mishap. The police have registered a case. OC

Two nabbed with stolen scooter

Phagwara: The Lohan Khas police have arrested two thieves with a stolen scooter. Investigating officer (IO) Avtar Singh said the suspects had been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Jhita, and Shubham, alias Prince, both residents of Harian village. The IO said that police got a tip-off that the suspects, who were indulging in stealing two-wheelers, tube well motor starters and wires, were are riding a stolen scooter to commit a crime. The police intercepted them at a naka and arrested them with a stolen scooter. The police also recovered two motorcycles without numbers from them. A case has been registered against the suspects and their accomplice Kulwant Singh, alias Kanti, of Puniyan village, who is absconding.

