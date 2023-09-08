Man arrested under excise act

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a person on the charge of selling illicit liquor. The suspect has been identified as Kulvir Singh, alias Nikka, a resident of Shahla Pur village. Investigating officer Kashmir Singh said 40 bottles of hooch were seized from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Laptops, mobile phones stolen

Phagwara: Three laptops and two mobile phones were reportedly stolen from a PG room at Chiherru village near Phagwara on Wednesday night. On a complaint lodged by Amritya Singh, a student, the police have registered a case under Section 454 and 380 of the IPC in this regard. The complainant told the police that he, along with two of his colleagues, was residing in a PG room. Both of his friends were away while he was sleeping in his room when the items were stolen. The police are investigating the matter. OC

1 booked for rash driving

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked an unidentified canter driver on the charge of causing death by negligence and rash driving on public road. Paramjit Kaur, a resident of Talwandi Salem village, complained to the police that the suspect, who was driving his vehicle (with CNG mark) in a fast and negligent manner, and hit her daughter Nisha (19) at the Mallian Kalan village bus stand on the Nakodar-Kapurthala road on September 5. She later succumbed to her injuries. Investigating officer Pardeep Kumar said a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (rash driving on a public way) of the IPC had been registered against the unidentified driver. OC

Two arrested on theft charge

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested two persons on the charge of stealing household goods from a house. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Chand said the accused had been identified as Ajay Kumar and Harjit Singh, alias Baru, residents of Dhando Wal village. Nisha, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that thieves barged into her house on the night of August 23 and stole an air-conditioner, a refrigerator and other household goods. The investigating officer said a case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the suspects and their accomplice Jatinder Singh, alias Ravi, a resident of Dhado Wal village.

