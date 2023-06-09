 Man arrested under NDPS Act : The Tribune India

Man arrested under NDPS Act

Man arrested under NDPS Act

Binewal: The Binewal police have arrested a man with 1,600 intoxicating pills. A police party, led by ASI Kulwinder Singh, arrested Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Binewal, along with 1,600 pills. The police have registered a case against under the NDPS Act. OC

Chabbewal: Two motorcycle-borne persons fired at a shop on Wednesday night. Sandesh Kumar, owner of a hardware shop in Bhilowal Chowk of Chabbewal, in his complaint to the police said that the miscreants came with the intention of looting the shop. They fired shots at the closed glass door of the shop and fled. Fortunately, I was not at the shop, he said. DSP Daljit Singh Khakh reached the spot and took information about the incident from the shop owner. A case has been registered on the basis of the shop owner’s statements. The police are taking help of the CCTV cameras installed in the area to nab the miscreants. OC

Garhshankar: The police have registered a case against a man for fraudulently withdrawing money from the account of Vijay Kumar, a resident of Harwan village. Vijay, in the complaint to the police, said that Rs 5, 58, 836 was transferred from his account to the account of some unidentified person. The police have registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC against unidentified person. OC

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Manoj Kumar, a resident of Nangal Colony, the police have registered a case under Section 363 and 120B of IPC against a local youth Bhola, a resident of Gobindpura along with his mother, brother and father on the charges of abducting the minor daughter of the complainant on the pretext of marrying her. No arrest has been made so far.

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a villager on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating Officer Davindar Singh said 10 bottles of hooch and 80 kg of lahann (raw liquor) were seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Jagan Nath, a resident of Gobind Nagar Khude village. A case under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act was registered against the accused. OC

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked a mother-son duo on the charge of not appearing in court. Investigating Officer (IO) Kulwindar Singh said the accused have been identified as Kamaljit Kaur, wife of Om Parkash, a resident of Mohalla Dibbi Pura in Nurmahal and her son Mukesh Kumar alias Mausam. The IO said that Phillaur judicial magistrate first class Gur Mehtab Singh has ordered that the accused have been declared proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of assault and should be booked under Section 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under Section 82 of Act 2 of 1974). A case has been registered. OC

