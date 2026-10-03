Man arrested under NDPS Act

Shahkot: The police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. Investigating Officer (IO) Varun Patiyal said 32 (loose) intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of New Employees Colony, Shahkot. The IO said a case under sections 22/61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused. OC

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Shahkot woman duped of Rs 3 lakh

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Shahkot: The Jalandhar (rural) Cyber Crime police station has booked unidentified miscreants on the charge of duping a Shahkot woman of Rs 3 lakh. Manjit Kaur, a resident of Bagga village, complained to the police that the accused duped her online of Rs 3 lakh. Investigating Officer Gurjant Singh said a case under Section 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the BNS was registered against unidentified accused after an inquiry.

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Three booked for outraging modesty

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three villagers on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty. Investigating Officer (IO) Paramjit Singh said the accused were identified as Veeru and Jassa, residents of Pati Takhar, Shankar village, and Lovely, a resident of Chak Kalan village. Lakhveer Singh, a resident of Kako Wal village in Ludhiana, complained to the police that the accused barged into his in-law’s house in Shankar village and forcibly tried to kidnap his brother-in-law’s daughter and attacked him. The IO said a case under Sections74 (use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 333(house trespass after preparation for assault), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (mischief) and 3(5) (committing crime with common intention) of the BNS was registered against the accused. OC

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One arrested for stealing bike

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have arrested a man on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Investigating officer (IO) Rajindar Pal Singh said the accused was identified as Mohamad Najrudin, a resident of Mudh village. Baldev Singh, a resident of Nangal Jiwan village, complained to the police that the accused and his accomplice stole his motorcycle (bearing registration number PB-08 DW-4852) on September 30. The IO said a case under Section 303(2) (theft) of the BNS was registered against the accused and his unidentified accomplice. OC

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PO arrested after 12 years

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the last 12 years. Investigating Officer (IO) Jiwan Singh said the accused was identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of Sarai Kham village. He was wanted in a case of murder bid and firing registered in 2011 and was declared a PO in 2014, the IO said. OC