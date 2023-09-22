Man arrested with 1 kg of heroin, Rs 70K drug money

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 21

The CIA team claimed to have arrested a person and recovered 1 kg of heroin and Rs 70,000 drug money from his possession.

While addressing a press conference, Nawanshahr SSP Akhil Chaudhary said Inspector Avtar Singh, CIA in-charge, along with a police party, was patrolling near Jabbowal village yesterday. They apprehended a person identified as Jaspal Singh, alias Jassa, in Sadar Nawanshahr. During checking, the police recovered heroin and drug money from him.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the suspect.

During investigation, it came to fore that Jaspal Singh went to Uganda, Africa, to meet his friend around eight months ago.

“He was in Uganda for the past few years. He returned to India around three months ago and started working as a motor mechanic in Nawanshahr. He, however, remained in contact with his friend in Africa. He later started drug trade with his friend, who used to give directions from Uganda. Two days ago, his friend sent him a consignment of heroin to supply it in the area. However, the police arrested him before he could deliver the consignment,” police officials said.

