Man arrested with 7gm of heroin in Phagwara

The police have arrested Sajjanpreet Singh, alias Pana, resident of Toti village, after allegedly recovering seven grams of heroin and 21 intoxicating tablets from him. According to the police, a team was patrolling near Lattianwal village while checking suspicious persons when it noticed a young man walking along the road.

On seeing the police vehicle, the man allegedly threw a black-coloured polythene packet into roadside grass and attempted to flee. The police team apprehended him and identified him as Sajjanpreet Singh. A search of the discarded packet allegedly led to the recovery of the contraband. A case was registered under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway.

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40 intoxicating tablets seized

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The police have arrested Saurav Singh, resident of Bhor village, after allegedly recovering 40 loose, light-orange-coloured intoxicating tablets without any markings. According to the police, a team from Kabirpur police station was conducting patrol and checking operations in the area of Lodiwal, Aluwal, Sherpur Sadha and Wattawali Kalan when the team noticed a suspicious young man near the Wattawali Kalan checkpoint.

The man allegedly threw a polythene packet from the pocket of his lower garment into roadside grass after seeing the police vehicle. He was apprehended with the assistance of the police team, and the packet was searched. The police said the accused failed to produce a bill or licence for the tablets. A case was registered under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway.

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Man caught with 20 intoxicating tablets

The police have arrested Kaler Kanth, alias Kalu, resident of Patti Jallu Ki, Dilwan, in connection with the alleged possession of 20 intoxicating tablets. According to the police, an ASI-led team was patrolling the areas of Miani and Gudana when it reached near the Dilwan railway station and noticed a young man walking on foot.

On seeing the police, the suspect allegedly threw a polythene packet into nearby bushes. The police stopped him, identified him as Kaler Kanth and searched the packet. The search allegedly resulted in the recovery of 20 intoxicating tablets. A case was registered under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is in progress.

Man held for stealing gold earrings

The Phillaur police have registered a theft case against Baljinder Singh, a resident of Ashahur village, following a complaint by his brother, Virender Singh. According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place at around 12.30 pm on October 9, when Baljinder Singh allegedly stole his mother’s gold earrings.

The police have arrested the accused and initiated an investigation into the matter. ASI Jaswinder Singh of Phillaur police station is conducting the preliminary investigation. The police are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft and the recovery of the jewellery.