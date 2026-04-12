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Home / Jalandhar / Man arrested with heroin near Phagwara Civil Hospital

Man arrested with heroin near Phagwara Civil Hospital

Probe on

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:32 PM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested a man and recovered seven gram of heroin from his possession during a routine patrol near old Civil Hospital, Phagwara.

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SP Madhvi Sharma stated that the accused has been identified as Tarun Kumar, also known as Navi, resident of Preet Nagar, Phagwara.

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The arrest took place when a police team was patrolling near the old Civil Hospital on Banga Road. During the operation, the police noticed a young man standing by the roadside outside the hospital premises.

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On seeing the police, the suspect attempted to flee from the spot, raising suspicion, said SP Madhvi Sharma.

Police personnel acted swiftly and managed to apprehend him. During questioning, the accused initially disclosed his fake identity as Naresh Kumar, also known as Beera, a resident of the Valmiki locality in Phagwara.

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Upon conducting a search, the police recovered seven gram of heroin from his possession. Following the recovery, a case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of law. She stated that further investigation is underway to verify the identity details provided by the accused and to determine the source of the narcotic substance. The police are also probing whether the accused is linked to a larger drug network operating in the area.

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