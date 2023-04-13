Man arrested with illicit liquor

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: The Mehatpur police have arrested a man with 43.5 litres of illicit liquor. The police said Dhanna Ram, a resident of Mohalla Sayyada, Mehatpur, was nabbed with 43.5 litres of liquor on April 11. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered against the suspect at the Mehatpur police station. TNS

Woman brews liquor, arrested

Lohian Khas: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a woman on the charge of brewing illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer Balwindar Singh said the suspect had been identified as Kulbir Kaur, a resident of Chacho Wal village. As many as 155 litters of ‘lahan’ (raw liquor), 20 bottles of hooch and utensils for brewing and storing lahan were recovered from her possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. The Mehat Pur police also arrested a local resident, Dhana Ram, with nine bottles of hooch. OC

PO lands in police net

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the past few days. Investigating officer Mandip Singh said the accused had been identified as Jagtar Singh, alias Jogi, a resident of Aadramann village. He was wanted in case of theft. OC

Youth abducts minor, nabbed

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Pinki Rani, a resident of Hardasspur village, the police have arrested a youth for allegedly abducting the minor daughter of the complainant on the pretext of marriage. Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai said the woman told the police that her minor daughter was missing since March 31. Pinki’s sister-in-law told her that she saw her daughter riding pillion on a two-wheeler with the suspect. A case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC

73 whisky boxes seized, 2 booked

Phagwara: Two liquor smugglers succeeded in dodging the police and managing to escape near the Khotrra road T-Point, Phagwara, in the wee hours of Wednesday. Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai said a police party deputed at a checkpoint signalled a speeding Fortuner bearing registration number PB36H1010 to stop for checking. The driver accelerated the vehicle, which rammed into a police barricade. Both occupants managed to flee the spot, leaving their vehicle behind. During search, the police recovered 73 boxes of “Power 999” whisky. The police also impounded the car. One of the suspects has been identified as Ankush, a resident of Onkar Nagar, Phagwara, while the identity of another person could not be ascertained. The police have registered a case.