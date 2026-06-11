icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Man arrested with illicit weapons

Man arrested with illicit weapons

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:58 AM Jun 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

In a coordinated operation by a police team and the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), one accused was arrested after the recovery of two illegal firearms and ammunition in Phagwara city.

Advertisement

Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma said here on Tuesday that a joint team, including AGTF Jalandhar personnel and other police staff, was conducting checking near a T-point close to the Mehru School area. The team was on duty as part of surveillance and search operations targeting suspected offenders.

Advertisement

SP Sharma said that during the operation, police noticed a young man moving suspiciously towards a nearby shop, who then attempted to hide among bushes upon spotting the police party. He was intercepted on suspicion and identified as Inderdip Singh alias Inder, a resident of Nashirabad under the Rawalpindi police jurisdiction.

Advertisement

She further said that during the search, police recovered one country-made pistol along with a .30 bore pistol and a magazine from his bag. The accused failed to produce any valid licence or permit for the weapons.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts