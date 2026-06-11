Man arrested with illicit weapons

In a coordinated operation by a police team and the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), one accused was arrested after the recovery of two illegal firearms and ammunition in Phagwara city.

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Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma said here on Tuesday that a joint team, including AGTF Jalandhar personnel and other police staff, was conducting checking near a T-point close to the Mehru School area. The team was on duty as part of surveillance and search operations targeting suspected offenders.

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SP Sharma said that during the operation, police noticed a young man moving suspiciously towards a nearby shop, who then attempted to hide among bushes upon spotting the police party. He was intercepted on suspicion and identified as Inderdip Singh alias Inder, a resident of Nashirabad under the Rawalpindi police jurisdiction.

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She further said that during the search, police recovered one country-made pistol along with a .30 bore pistol and a magazine from his bag. The accused failed to produce any valid licence or permit for the weapons.