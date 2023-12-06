Man arrested with pistol

Phagwara: The Satnampura police arrested a migrant youth and recovered a pistol and seven live cartridges from his possession on Monday night. The suspect, identified as J Mani Ratnam, a native from Bihar, was nabbed at a check-point near Hardasspur village while he was coming on a motorcycle. The police have registered a case under the Arms Act against the suspect and impounded his bike, said SP Phagwara Gurpreet Singh. OC
PO lands in police net
Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past few days. Station House Officer Yadwinder Singh said the accused had been identified as Jatinder Singh, alias Jatin, alias, Jindu, a resident of Khan Pur Dhadda village. The accused is wanted in a case of theft registered in 2018 and was declared a PO in November 2023. OC
3 encroach on land, booked
Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked three members of a family on the charge of encroaching Waqf land. Investigating officer (IO) Malsian police post in charge Lakhbir Singh said the suspects had been identified as Mangat Ram, a resident of Khan Pur Rajputan, and his sons Jinder Kumar and Sarabjit. Punjab Waqf Board Jalandhar estate officer Shakeel Ahmad complained to the police that the suspects encroached upon 33 kanals 11 marla land in Khan Pur Rajputan village and sown maize crop in it. The IO said a case under Sections 447, 489 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against them.
