Man arrested with stolen motorcycle

Jalandhar, November 17
Acting on tip-off, the police apprehended one person with a stolen bike on the Kala Sanghian- Jalandhar road on November 14. SP Manjit Kaur stated that two persons, Maninder Singh Kalsi and Mehakpreet Singh of Kabir Vihar, Jalandhar, were habitual motorcycle thieves. The duo had stolen many bikes from different spots.
The duo was en route from Kala Sanghian to Jalandhar on a stolen motorbike to sell it off when the cops struck. While the cops successfully nabbed Kalsi, his accomplice Mehakpreet — who was riding pillion — managed to flee.
A case was registered against the duo at the Lambra police station on November 14 under Sections 379, 411 and 482 of the IPC.
Kalsi was remanded to two days in police custody after being presented in the court on November 15.
During the interrogation, Kalsi revealed that he and his accomplice Mehakpreet had stolen the motorcycle from the Burlton Park in Jalandhar a month previously. The latter is still at large, and efforts to nab him are under way.
