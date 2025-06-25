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Home / Jalandhar / Man assaulted, robbed of Rs 30,000 in Kapurthala

Man assaulted, robbed of Rs 30,000 in Kapurthala

Woman among four accused booked

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 12:30 PM Jun 25, 2025 IST
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In a shocking incident on Sultanpur Lodhi Road in Kapurthala, a man was robbed of Rs 30,000 by a group of four, including a woman. The victim was assaulted and left injured. He has been admitted to the Civil Hospital, while the police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

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The incident occurred when victim Sushil Kumar was returning from the Railway Coach Factory (RCF) to Kapurthala. He stopped his motorcycle near the Indian Oil petrol station when a man approached him under the pretext of asking for directions. The suspect then forcibly took him to nearby vacant rooms, where a woman aged around 20-25 and two other men were already present.

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The assailants physically assaulted Sushil and recorded a video while threatening him, accusing him of being involved in immoral activities. They demanded money from him, and when he said he had none, they dragged him back to the petrol station and beat him up again. Eventually, the suspects opened the motorcycle’s storage compartment, took out his wallet containing approximately ₹30,000 and important documents and fled the scene.

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Sushil was later taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, the Kotwali police, Kapurthala, has registered an FIR against unknown individuals. Investigating Officer ASI Manjit Singh stated that the CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being reviewed to identify the culprits.

Sushil revealed that although several people were present at the petrol pump during the incident, no one stepped in to help. The police have assured that all possible angles are being probed and efforts are underway to nab the accused at the earliest.

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