Man assaults father

Phagwara, August 29
In a shocking incident, an elderly person was reportedly attacked with sharp weapons and seriously wounded by his own NRI son in Purewal Colony, Nakodar, today.
The injured father Harjit Singh was first admitted to a hospital in Nakodar from where he referred to Ludhiana owing to his serious condition. Local residents said that the injured Harjit Singh and his wife were staying alone while the suspect had come from abroad only two months ago.
The Nakodar police were intimated by mohalla residents. Harjit Singh was ill and alone at the time of assault as his wife had gone to her relatives in the morning. His son, identified as Satinder Singh, alias Chhinda, managed to escape after assaulting his father. Family dispute is believed to be the reason behind the attack, the police said. The police are scanning footage of the CCTV camera installed near the house to nab the suspect.
