Man attacked with baseball bats, dies

Phagwara, October 24
A man was allegedly murdered at Bilga village near Phillaur late last night. The deceased has been identified as Jagdeep, alias Jaggi.
According to reports, armed youths came to Jagdeep’s house. They met his mother Mahinder Kaur and asked her about his whereabouts. They met Jaggi outside his house and attacked him with baseball bats. The assailants, however, managed to flee.
Jaggi was brought to the Nurmahal hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police registered a case under Sections 302, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC against the suspects.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.
The police today arrested four persons - Sahil, Gurpreet, Sajan and Vikki, all residents of the same village, - on the charge of murdering Jaggi. Two other assailants were still at large, the police said.
Four held, 2 still at large: Cops
The police on Tuesday arrested four persons - Sahil, Gurpreet, Sajan and Vikki, all residents of the same village, - on the charge of murdering Jaggi. Two other assailants were still at large, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...