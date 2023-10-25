Man attacked with baseball bats, dies

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 24

A man was allegedly murdered at Bilga village near Phillaur late last night. The deceased has been identified as Jagdeep, alias Jaggi.

According to reports, armed youths came to Jagdeep’s house. They met his mother Mahinder Kaur and asked her about his whereabouts. They met Jaggi outside his house and attacked him with baseball bats. The assailants, however, managed to flee.

Jaggi was brought to the Nurmahal hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police registered a case under Sections 302, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC against the suspects.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.

The police today arrested four persons - Sahil, Gurpreet, Sajan and Vikki, all residents of the same village, - on the charge of murdering Jaggi. Two other assailants were still at large, the police said.

Four held, 2 still at large: Cops

