Man attacked with sharp weapons

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Three unidentified masked and armed motorcycle-borne assailants attacked and seriously wounded a member of Hargobindgarh village panchayat on Sunday. The injured Davinder Pal, a member of Jagpalpur village panchayat, was coming to Phagwara in his Bolero (PB-08DS-3443) when the accused stopped their bike and pulled out Davinder Pal from the car. He was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and dumped on the roadside in an unconscious condition. The accused took away his gold chain and cash worth Rs 11,000. The injured was admitted to the local Civil Hospital. The police have registered a case under Section 323, 341, 506 and 34 of IPC and are investigating the matter. OC

Man collides with stray cattle, dies

Phagwara: A 43-year-old man died after his two-wheeler collided with stray cattle. ASI Ashwani Kumar, who is posted at the Bilga police station, said the deceased has been identified as Davindar Singh, a resident of Jandiala Manji village. Kulwindar Kaur, the wife of the deceased, told the police that her husband was on his way back home on a motorcycle when he collided with some stray cattle and died on the spot. The IO said the police have registered a case and have handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. oc

2 peddlers held with 600 tablets

Phagwara: The police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 660 intoxicant tablets from their possession last night. In the first case, the police arrested a drug peddler identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Hamira and recovered 450 intoxicant tablets from his possession. The accused was nabbed at a check-point near village Miherru.