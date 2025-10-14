Man attacks son after argument

A 26-year-old man, identified as Ramandeep, was reportedly attacked and injured with a sharp weapon by his father, Bhupinder Lal, at Khalwara Colony, near Suvidha Centre, in Phagwara on Sunday evening. According to the police, the incident occurred following a minor argument between father and son duo, which quickly escalated into violence.

Despite sustaining injuries, Ramandeep managed to reach the local Civil Hospital on his own for medical assistance. Doctors attending to him said his condition was stable and he was out of danger. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the incident.

Two arrested for assaulting woman

The police have arrested two women on the charge of assaulting another woman. Investigating officer (IO) Amrik Lal said the accused were identified as Savina and Sveeti, both residents of Swami Nagar, Mehatpur.

Gurjit Kaur, a resident of Swami Nagar, Mehatpur, had complained to the police that the accused had assaulted her on October 3. The IO said a case was registered against the accused in this connection.

Travel agent booked for duping villager of Rs 7.25 lakhThe Lohian Khas police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a villager of Rs 7.25 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad. Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Onkar Singh Brar said the accused was identified as Mohindar Singh, a resident of Thalla village.

Surjit Singh, a resident on Ward No. 11, Lohian Khas, complained to Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) that he had paid Rs 7.25 lakh to the accused for facilitating his son’s migration to Cyprus. However, he neither sent his son abroad nor returned the money.

The DSP said a case was registered against the accused after an inquiry into the matter.