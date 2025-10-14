DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Man attacks son after argument

Man attacks son after argument

Crime file

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:16 AM Oct 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representational purpose
Advertisement

A 26-year-old man, identified as Ramandeep, was reportedly attacked and injured with a sharp weapon by his father, Bhupinder Lal, at Khalwara Colony, near Suvidha Centre, in Phagwara on Sunday evening. According to the police, the incident occurred following a minor argument between father and son duo, which quickly escalated into violence.

Advertisement

Despite sustaining injuries, Ramandeep managed to reach the local Civil Hospital on his own for medical assistance. Doctors attending to him said his condition was stable and he was out of danger. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the incident.

Advertisement

Two arrested for assaulting woman

Advertisement

The police have arrested two women on the charge of assaulting another woman. Investigating officer (IO) Amrik Lal said the accused were identified as Savina and Sveeti, both residents of Swami Nagar, Mehatpur.

Gurjit Kaur, a resident of Swami Nagar, Mehatpur, had complained to the police that the accused had assaulted her on October 3. The IO said a case was registered against the accused in this connection.

Advertisement

Travel agent booked for duping villager of Rs 7.25 lakhThe Lohian Khas police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a villager of Rs 7.25 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad. Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Onkar Singh Brar said the accused was identified as Mohindar Singh, a resident of Thalla village.

Surjit Singh, a resident on Ward No. 11, Lohian Khas, complained to Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) that he had paid Rs 7.25 lakh to the accused for facilitating his son’s migration to Cyprus. However, he neither sent his son abroad nor returned the money.

The DSP said a case was registered against the accused after an inquiry into the matter.

 

 

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts