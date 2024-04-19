Man attacks villager with sharp weapon, arrested

Jalandhar, April 18
A man was arrested for attacking a village resident with sharp weapon on April 14. The Adampur police said Sandeep Singh, alias Bunty, a resident of Patara, was booked on Wednesday on complaint of Manjit Singh, a resident of Uccha village.
When Manjit’s child was playing in a village street, Sandeep started abusing him. When Manjit was asked Sandeep why he was doing so, the latter allegedly attacked him with a datar (sharp weapon).
An MLR was filed following Manjit Singh’s injuries after which a case was registered against Sandeep.
As per the police, after investigation Sandeep was arrested and weapon used by him in the incident recovered from his possession. He was shifted to the Kapurthala jail after being presented in a court today.
