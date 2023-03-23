Man awarded 10-year jail in murder bid case

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 22

The court of District and Sessions Judge Dilbagh Singh Johal today convicted a person in an attempt-to-murder case. The court sentenced him to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. It also imposed a fine of Rs 17,000 on him.

According to information, Bhupinder Singh had lodged a complaint with the Dasuya police on December 22, 2015 alleging that he, along with his cousin, was going to Garna Sahib from Jandore village on his bike. He alleged that the accused, Balraj Singh, alias Balle, a resident of Khun Khun Sarki, and Harprit Singh, alias Sahbi, a resident of Gondpur, along with their other accomplices, came in two cars and stopped them on the way. They reportedly attacked him with sharp weapons.

The court sentenced Balraj Singh alias Balle, to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him under Section 307 of the IPC. In case of default of payment of fine, he would have to undergo additional imprisonment for three months. He has also been sentenced to undergo three years of imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 under Section 326 of the IPC. In case of default in payment of fine, the accused would have to undergo additional imprisonment for two months. The accused has also been sentenced to undergo two years of imprisonment and fined Rs 2,000 under Section 335 of the IPC. In case of default in payment of the fine, he would have to undergo additional imprisonment for one month.

Another accused, Harprit Singh, has been absconding and was declared a proclaimed offender on May 13, 2022.