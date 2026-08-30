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Home / Jalandhar / Man beaten up with cricket bat, battling for life

Man beaten up with cricket bat, battling for life

Assault victim’s kin seek aid, allege compromise pressure

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Our Correspondent
Garhshankar, Updated At : 08:03 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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A 35-year-old resident of Haibowal village has been battling for his life for nearly a month after he was allegedly assaulted with a cricket bat by a shopkeeper, who accused him of stealing goods.

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The victim, Sodhi Singh, who works as a painter to support his family, suffered multiple injuries in the alleged attack. His left arm was fractured at two places, while he also sustained a deep injury to the back of his head.

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According to his family, Sodhi had gone to a shop at Haibowal adda to purchase some goods when the shopkeeper allegedly accused him of theft and attacked him with a cricket bat. The family said he could not receive proper treatment initially due to their poor financial condition.

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His niece, Neha, later admitted him to a private hospital near Kalwan Mor in Nurpur Bedi, where he remained under treatment for around 15 days. The family claimed that the medical expenses amounted to nearly Rs 2.5 lakh. With their funds exhausted, they had to bring him back home.

The family further alleged that the head injury has worsened and developed an infection, leaving him in need of urgent specialised medical treatment.

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Neha also alleged that the shopkeeper was now pressuring the family to reach a compromise.

The family has appealed to the government, administration and social organisations to provide immediate and free medical treatment to Sodhi and ensure a fair investigation into the incident.

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