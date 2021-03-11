Man booked for abducting minor girl in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 6

The Dasuya police have booked a resident of Gagret for luring a minor girl on the pretext of marrying her. According to information, victim’s grandmother, told the police that her minor granddaughter was lured by Honey on the pretext of marriage. The police have registered a case against the accused.

In another incident, the Model Town police have arrested a smuggler and recovered 42-gram intoxicating powder from him. The accused has been identified as Purhiran, a resident of Shubham. An case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.