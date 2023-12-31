Man booked for abetting suicide

Phagwara, December 30
The Nurmahal police have booked a man on the charge of abetting the suicide of his wife. Investigating officer (IO) Daljit Singh said the suspect had been identified as Sajjan, a native of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and presently residing at Kandola Kalan village.
In his complaint, Captan, a resident of UP and paternal uncle of the deceased, said the marriage of his niece, Kiran, was solemnised with Sajjan in 2018. Sajjan was harassing and abusing his niece following which she ended committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at her in-laws’ house on Friday night.
The IO said a case under Section 306 (abetting suicide) of the IPC had been registered against Sajjan. Further investigations were on in the case. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family members after conducting the post-mortem examination.
