Man booked for cheating

Our Correspondent

Shahkot,October 18

The Shahkot police have booked a Nakodar resident on the charge of breach of trust and cheating. Investigating Officer Nirmal Singh said the accused has been identified as Hanni Kundi, a resident of Nakodar. Payal Sood, a resident of Pati Akal Pur, Malsian village, complained to the police that the accused duped her of Rs 2.15 lakh on the pretext of procuring a job for her in Punjab National Bank. A case has been registered under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC. -