Man booked for cheating

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked a Jalandhar resident on the charges of cheating and breach of trust. Investigating officer Nirmal Singh said Avtar Singh, a resident of Nawan Killa village, had complained to the police that the accused, Harish Kumar, had illegally constructed something on his plot. A case has been registered under Sections 420 and 406 of IPC.