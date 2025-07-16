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Home / Jalandhar / Man booked for cheating in ₹45L property deal

Man booked for cheating in ₹45L property deal

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:20 AM Jul 16, 2025 IST
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Sahil Seth, resident of Mansa Devi Road, in Adarsh Nagar, Phagwara, has been booked under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and criminal intimidation. The FIR, registered at Phagwara Police Station, follows a complaint filed by Krishna Gopal, a resident of Mehli Gate, Phagwara.

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According to the complaint, Sahil Seth entered into a written agreement on December 12 last year to sell his residential property to Krishna Gopal for ₹45 lakh. Gopal alleges that he paid ₹35 lakh as advance payment based on the agreement, but despite repeated requests and the passage of time, the property registration was never completed.

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The complainant further claims that not only did Sahil Seth fail to fulfil the agreement, but also refuse to return the ₹35 lakh. He allegedly was issuing threats of framing Gopal in a false police case, if he persisted in demanding a refund.

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Police officials confirmed the registration of the FIR and stated that investigations are underway. “We have taken note of the complaint and initiated preliminary inquiries. Legal action will be taken on the findings,” said Usha Rani SHO Phagwara City Police Station.

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